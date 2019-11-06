GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $849,604.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $849,604.00 and $1,133.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00676997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00065931 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010992 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.