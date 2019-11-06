German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of German American Bancorp. worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.84. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

