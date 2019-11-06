Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 784,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.50. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Geron by 64.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Geron by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

