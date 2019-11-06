Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEI. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.23.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.35. 703,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,998. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.