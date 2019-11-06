Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 7,020,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

