Girard Partners LTD. Sells 262 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,603,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 3,011,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,055,000 after acquiring an additional 792,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,234 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 698,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,792. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.