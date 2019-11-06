Girard Partners LTD. Sells 568 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 869.5% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. 50,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,515. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

