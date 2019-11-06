Girard Partners LTD. Sells 607 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after buying an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,098,000 after buying an additional 321,433 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. 704,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,883. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

