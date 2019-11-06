Glassman Wealth Services Buys 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.75. 69,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

