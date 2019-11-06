Glassman Wealth Services Has $178,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,524 shares of company stock worth $14,731,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

