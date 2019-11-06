Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

