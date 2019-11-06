goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY stock traded up C$1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.83. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$30.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 5.2500002 EPS for the current year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.