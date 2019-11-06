Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOGO. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 1,090,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,663. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $543.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 100,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 65,651 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

