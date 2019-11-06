Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $192.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $192.00 price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

AAPL opened at $257.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $258.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $10,079,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

