Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Neutral”

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 459,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

