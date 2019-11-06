Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDP. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

