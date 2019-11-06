Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

GSHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,938. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of 213.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,440 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $618,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 57,749 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,590,620.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,317 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,989 shares of company stock worth $33,587,029. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

