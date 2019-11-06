Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,222. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $4,032,009.72. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.