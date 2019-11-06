Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $408.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

