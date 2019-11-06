Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRVY. TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of GRVY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,047. Gravity has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.67 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.