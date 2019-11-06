Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 475,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.