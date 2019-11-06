Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 828,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $686.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,261 shares of company stock worth $313,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.