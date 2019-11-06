Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

