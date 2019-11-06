Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 352,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 14,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

