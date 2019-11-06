Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,013. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

