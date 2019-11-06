Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.17 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 281,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 129,930 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

