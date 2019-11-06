Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 36,299 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,299 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

