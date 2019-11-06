Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,379 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. Axos Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

