Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Trading Down 1.7%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19, 204,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 293,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.