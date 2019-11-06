Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

GPRE stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 1,672,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.22. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Eugene Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 463,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,458,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

