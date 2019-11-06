Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million.

NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

