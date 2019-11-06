GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 58.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,553,000 after buying an additional 5,266,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 1,885,223 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 820,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 574,654 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

GSKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 56,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. GreenSky Inc has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.