Grisanti Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,770 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.5% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 1,527,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

