Grisanti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 4.4% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $807,021.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,092 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,667. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

