GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 8,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

