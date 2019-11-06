Gs Investments Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

