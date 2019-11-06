Gs Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

NYSE BA traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.34. 1,561,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. The company has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.