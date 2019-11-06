Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. 2,850,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

