Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after acquiring an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

