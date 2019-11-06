Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,395,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $63.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

