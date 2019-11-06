Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.