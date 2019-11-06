Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 1,044,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

