Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

HALO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,881. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

