Halozyme Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,655 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,824% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 205,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

