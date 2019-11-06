Hancock Whitney Corp Has $395,000 Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,754 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

