Hancock Whitney Corp Has $444,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 129,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,535 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.21.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $326.71 and a 52-week high of $446.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

