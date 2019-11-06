Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.