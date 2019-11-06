Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HHV stock traded down GBX 3.29 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 9,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.85. The company has a market cap of $135.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.73 ($1.00).

Get Hargreave Hale Aim Vct alerts:

About Hargreave Hale Aim Vct

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.