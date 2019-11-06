Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,480. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,360 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.