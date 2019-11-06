Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,999. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

